SEB Q4 net profit tops forecasts

Swedish bank SEB reported a higher than expected fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday as improved market conditions offset some of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Net profit at Sweden's top corporate bank fell to 5.12 billion Swedish crowns ($614.62 million) from a year-ago 5.83 billion, but beat a mean forecast of 4.74 billion in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

SEB's board proposed a dividend of 4.10 crowns per share, which was equal to 25% of net profit from 2019 and 2020 and in line with restrictions on shareholder payouts recommended by Sweden's financial watchdog, it said.

($1 = 8.2978 Swedish crowns)

