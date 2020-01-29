SEB Q4 Net Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB or SEB (SVKEF, SKVKY), a Swedish financial services group, Wednesday reported 27 percent growth in its net profit for the fourth quarter, with 20 percent rise in operating income, led by a surge in net financial income.

The group's net profit rose to 5.83 billion Swedish kronor from last year's 4.58 billion kronor. Operating profit for the quarter grew 22 percent to 7.06 billion kronor.

SEB's total operating income increased by 20 percent to 14.09 billion Kronor, as net interest income grew by 14 percent and net financial income surged 87 percent over last year.

In addition, the Group said its Board proposed a dividend to the shareholders of 6.25 kronor per Class A and Class C share for 2019.

