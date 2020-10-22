SEB Q3 profit tops expectations

Swedish bank SEB reported better-than-expected net profit for the third quarter on Thursday due to higher lending margins and recovery in its payments business after a coronavirus pandemic-related slump in the previous quarter.

Net profit at Sweden's top corporate bank was steady at 4.77 billion Swedish crowns ($544.10 million), matching the level a year earlier, and beating a mean forecast of 4.47 billion crowns in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

