SEB Q3 profit tops expectations

STOCKHOLM, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Swedish bank SEB SEBa.ST reported better-than-expected net profit for the third quarter on Thursday due to higher lending margins and recovery in its payments business after a coronavirus pandemic-related slump in the previous quarter.

Net profit at Sweden's top corporate bank was steady at 4.77 billion Swedish crowns ($544.10 million), matching the level a year earlier, and beating a mean forecast of 4.47 billion crowns in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

($1 = 8.7484 Swedish crowns)

