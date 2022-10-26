SEB Q3 Net Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - SEB (0MGS.L, SEBYF.OB) reported that its third-quarter operating profit rose to 9.1 billion Swedish kronor from 8.0 billion Swedish kronor, prior year. Net profit to shareholders increased to 7.3 billion kronor from 6.6 billion kronor. Earnings per share was 3.40 kronor compared to 3.04 kronor.

Net interest income increased to 8.9 billion kronor from 6.6 billion kronor, previous year. Net fee and commission income was 5.3 billion kronor compared to 5.2 billion kronor.

Johan Torgeby, SEB CEO, said: "With our solid earnings capacity, capital and liquidity buffers, we believe we are in a favourable position to continue to support our customers and invest in our business in line with our 2030 Strategy."

Separately, SEB said the company is setting net-zero aligned 2030 interim targets for specific sectors in its credit portfolio. The targets cover SEB's lending commitments to the oil & gas, power generation, steel, car manufacturing, and Swedish household mortgage sectors. The 2030 sector targets are part of SEB's commitment to the Net-Zero Banking Alliance.

