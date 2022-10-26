SEB Q3 net profit beats forecast

Johan Ahlander Reuters
Swedish banking group SEB reported a bigger than expected rise in third-quarter net earnings on Wednesday, boosted by better interest margins in the wake of interest rate hikes from Sweden's central bank.

Net profit at Sweden's top corporate bank rose to 7.31 billion Swedish crowns ($666.48 million) from a year-ago 6.63 billion crowns, easily beating a mean forecast of 5.91 billion in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

($1 = 10.9680 Swedish crowns)

