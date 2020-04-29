SEB Q1 net profit down 50% as coronavirus hit

Swedish banking group SEB reported lower-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Wednesday, as the coronavirus hits the bank's trading arm and loan portfolio.

SEB's net profit fell 50% to 2.36 billion Swedish crowns ($239.28 million)from a year-ago 4.68 billion, lower than the mean forecast for 3.51 billion in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

