SEB Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Seaboard Corp. (Symbol: SEB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $3890.93, changing hands as high as $3985.62 per share. Seaboard Corp. shares are currently trading up about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SEB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SEB's low point in its 52 week range is $3295 per share, with $4394.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $3978.64.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: GPOR Videos
TNH Historical Stock Prices
MDGN Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.