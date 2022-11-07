SEB Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Seaboard Corp. (Symbol: SEB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $3885.19, changing hands as high as $3924.74 per share. Seaboard Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SEB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SEB's low point in its 52 week range is $3295 per share, with $4394.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $3896.97.

