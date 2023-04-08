SEB (EPA:SK) Price Target Increased by 14.17% to 122.64

The average one-year price target for SEB (EPA:SK) has been revised to 122.64 / share. This is an increase of 14.17% from the prior estimate of 107.41 dated January 16, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 85.85 to a high of 162.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.82% from the latest reported closing price of 101.50 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 463K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PXF - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SK by 33.73% over the last quarter.

TLTD - FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HCESX - The ESG Growth Portfolio HC Strategic Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Emerging Markets Index Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 256 funds or institutions reporting positions in SEB. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 5.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SK is 0.08%, a decrease of 1.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.02% to 16,843K shares.

