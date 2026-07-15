Markets

SEB Completes SEK 1.25 Bln Share Buyback; Launches New SEK 1.25 Bln Programme

July 15, 2026 — 01:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB-A.ST, SEB-C.ST), on Wednesday, announced the completion of its SEK 1.25 billion share buyback programme and launched a new SEK 1.25 billion buyback programme for capital management purposes.

The buyback programme is scheduled to begin on July 16 and end no later than October 20.

Under the programme, the company may repurchase Class A shares provided its total holding does not exceed 10% of the company's issued shares.

The previous programme was announced on April 29 and ran from April 30 to July 13.

During the period, the company repurchased 6,606,166 Class A shares at an average price of SEK 189.22 per share, for a total of SEK 1.25 billion.

The new programme received approval from the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority.

The shareholders authorised the programme at the Annual General Meeting held on March 24.

As of June 30, the company had 1,985,461,084 issued shares and held 35,926,433 treasury shares.

On Tuesday, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB closed trading 1.98% higher at SEK 203.80 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.