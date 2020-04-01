SEB CEO says bank received $12 billion of loan requests in one month

STOCKHOLM, April 1 (Reuters) - Sweden's SEB bank SEBa.ST has processed more credit requests in the last month than it does it a typical year, the bank's CEO said on Wednesday, citing the economic havoc caused by the coronavirus.

"During the last month we have processed credit requests that amount to around 120 billion Swedish kronor ($11.97 billion). That is twice the volume that we would to typically do during a full year," CEO Johan Torgeby said in a statement.

Torgeby added that the bank had the "socially critical" role in providing a functioning payment system and support for its customers during the coronavirus crisis.

($1 = 10.0279 Swedish crowns)

