SEB CEO says bank received $12 billion of loan requests in one month

Contributor
Colm Fulton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/INTS KALNINS

Sweden's SEB bank has processed more credit requests in the last month than it does it a typical year, the bank's CEO said on Wednesday, citing the economic havoc caused by the coronavirus.

STOCKHOLM, April 1 (Reuters) - Sweden's SEB bank SEBa.ST has processed more credit requests in the last month than it does it a typical year, the bank's CEO said on Wednesday, citing the economic havoc caused by the coronavirus.

"During the last month we have processed credit requests that amount to around 120 billion Swedish kronor ($11.97 billion). That is twice the volume that we would to typically do during a full year," CEO Johan Torgeby said in a statement.

Torgeby added that the bank had the "socially critical" role in providing a functioning payment system and support for its customers during the coronavirus crisis.

($1 = 10.0279 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Colm Fulton; editing by Johan Ahlander)

((Colm.Fulton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters