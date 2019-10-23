SEB Announces Management Changes, Masih Yazdi Named CFO

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the third quarter today, Groupe SEB (0MGS.L, SEBYF.OB), a Nordic financial services group, announced certain management changes effective January 1, 2020.

The company said it has appointed Masih Yazdi, currently Finance Director and member of the Group Executive Committee or GEC, as Chief Financial Officer. Masih joined SEB in 2013.

Nina Korfu-Pedersen, currently Head of Group Finance and member of the GEC, has been appointed Head of Business Support and Operations. Nina joined SEB in 2010 as Head of Financial Services within Group Finance.

Groupe SEB named Petra Ålund, Head of Technology since April 2019, as member of the GEC. Petra joined SEB in 2017 as Head of Global IT Services.

Nicolas Moch, Chief Information Officer or CIO, has been appointed member of the GEC. He will report to Petra Ålund. Nicolas joined SEB in 2008.

The company appointed Martin Johansson as Senior Advisor to the President and CEO. He will leave his current role as Head of Business Support & Chief of Staff and member of the GEC. He will remain as additional member of the GEC.

In addition, Javiera Ragnartz, Head of Investment Management, and Mark Luscombe, Head of SEB in the UK, have been appointed additional members of the GEC.

