SEB: Swedish Economy Growth To Speed Up In 2021; Adjusts 2020 GDP Forecast

(RTTNews) - SEB, a Nordic financial services group, stated that it believes the world economy have emerged from last year's manufacturing slump. SEB economists anticipate the global GDP growth will increase from 3.0 percent in 2019 to 3.1 percent in 2020, and 3.3 percent in 2021 - marginally better than its forecast in November's Nordic Outlook. A recovery in emerging market economies is the main reason for the acceleration, SEB said.

SEB stated that the Norwegian economy have peaked in autumn 2019. Mainland GDP growth will decelerate from 2.5 percent last year to 2.0 percent in 2020 and 1.8 percent in 2021, the Group noted.

For Sweden, SEB anticipates weak or even falling GDP in late 2019 and early 2020. Growth will speed up in 2021 as Sweden joins in the international upswing, SEB said. It has adjusted 2020 GDP forecast marginally lower, to 1.1 percent (November: 1.2 percent). For 2021, forecast of 1.7 percent GDP growth is unchanged.

