Seazen Holdings Reports Decline in 2024 Financial Performance

October 30, 2024 — 06:44 am EDT

Seazen Group Ltd. (HK:1030) has released an update.

Seazen Holdings, a subsidiary of Seazen Group Limited, reported a notable decline in its financial performance for the nine months ending September 2024. The company’s operating revenue dropped by 27.66%, and net profit attributable to shareholders fell by 41.31% compared to the same period last year. Despite the challenging period, Seazen Holdings improved its net assets slightly by 2.42%.

