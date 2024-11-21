News & Insights

Seazen Group Schedules Key Meeting for Loan Agreement

November 21, 2024 — 03:40 am EST

Seazen Group Ltd. (HK:1030) has released an update.

Seazen Group Limited has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting on December 9, 2024, in Hong Kong to discuss and approve the Loan Framework Agreement and its related transactions. Shareholders are encouraged to participate, either in person or via proxy, to vote on this crucial financial decision that could impact the company’s future strategies. This meeting represents a significant moment for investors to influence the company’s financial direction.

