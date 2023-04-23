Seazen Group (HKEX:1030) Price Target Decreased by 7.50% to 4.07

The average one-year price target for Seazen Group (HKEX:1030) has been revised to 4.07 / share. This is an decrease of 7.50% from the prior estimate of 4.39 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.86 to a high of 5.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 122.15% from the latest reported closing price of 1.83 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seazen Group. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1030 is 0.07%, an increase of 35.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.29% to 211,213K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,808K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,856K shares, representing an increase of 18.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1030 by 145.44% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,216K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,694K shares, representing an increase of 21.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1030 by 162.80% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 19,777K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,519K shares, representing a decrease of 3.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1030 by 97.03% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 17,614K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,554K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1030 by 37.16% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 10,335K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,793K shares, representing an increase of 24.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1030 by 175.92% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.