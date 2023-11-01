Seazen Group (HKEX:1030) Price Target Decreased by 10.80% to 2.25

The average one-year price target for Seazen Group (HKEX:1030) has been revised to 2.25 / share. This is an decrease of 10.80% from the prior estimate of 2.52 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.36 to a high of 4.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 77.08% from the latest reported closing price of 1.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seazen Group. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 18.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1030 is 0.05%, a decrease of 27.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.09% to 225,010K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 37,092K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,028K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1030 by 2.54% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,926K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 21,132K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,406K shares, representing an increase of 12.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1030 by 21.63% over the last quarter.

FNDE - Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF holds 20,200K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,731K shares, representing an increase of 32.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1030 by 53.94% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 17,455K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,745K shares, representing a decrease of 7.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1030 by 8.98% over the last quarter.

