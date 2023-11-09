SeaWorld's (SEAS) Q3 Earnings Meet, Revenues Beat, Down Y/Y

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. SEAS reported third-quarter 2023 results, with earnings meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues topping the same. On the other hand, both metrics declined on a year-over-year basis.



The company’s results were affected by adverse weather impacts during its peak operating season across most of its markets, reflecting lower attendance of guests. That said, the company intends to focus on its strategic growth initiatives related to hotels, international expansion and digital activities accompanied by increasing its in-park product offerings and cost management plans. These initiatives are quite likely to aid it in growing its revenues and profitability in the upcoming period.



Following the results, shares of this theme park and entertainment company declined 1.6% during the trading session on Nov 8.

Inside the Headlines

SeaWorld reported adjusted earnings of $1.92 per share, which met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.99.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. Quote

Total revenues of $548.2 million surpassed the consensus estimate of $547.8 million by 0.1%. However, the metric decreased 3% year over year.

Quarterly Highlights

In the third quarter of 2023, admission revenues declined 4.4% to $299.8 million from the prior-year reported value of $313.6 million. The food, merchandise and other revenues also decreased 1.3% year over year to $248.5 million.



In the reported quarter, SeaWorld’s total revenue per capita declined 0.2% to $76.9 year over year thanks to a 1.6% decline in admission per capita to $42.1 compared with the prior year.

Operating Highlights

During the third quarter, the selling, general and administrative expenses of SeaWorld were $59.7 million, up 12.5% year over year. Yet, the total costs and expenses of the company declined 0.7% to $345 million year over year.



The company’s adjusted EBITDA in the reported quarter was $266.4 million, down from $274.2 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 10 basis points to 48.6% year over year.

Financial Details

As of Sep 30, 2023, SeaWorld recorded cash and cash equivalents of $215.2 million compared with $79.2 million reported at 2022 end. Long-term debt (including current maturities) as of the end of third-quarter 2023 was $2,128.5 million, down from $2,137.5 million reported at 2022 end.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $398.5 million in the first nine months of 2023 compared with $468.9 million in the comparable year-ago period.

Zacks Rank

SeaWorld currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

Recent Consumer Discretionary Releases

Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH delivered mixed third-quarter 2023 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. Also, the top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis.



The year-over-year growth is attributable to the company’s top-tier business delivery engine, synergies through the successful integration of Radisson Americas and organic growth of its brand portfolio, focused on hotels that generate higher royalties per unit. The company also aims to remain focused on its robust organic earnings growth strategy and pursues inorganic growth to drive long-term shareholder value.



Hyatt Hotels Corporation H delivered third-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues missed the same. However, both metrics increased on a year-over-year basis.



Hyatt’s quarterly results reflected year-over-year growth in comparable system-wide revenue per available room (RevPAR), driven by an increase in occupancy and average daily rate. This uptrend is primarily driven by robust global travel demand, especially among leisure guests and group customers. Also, net room growth fueled solid fee generation, which the company expects to continue in the upcoming period, given the positive trends. However, increased costs and expenses, foreign currency risks and the ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties partially offset the aforementioned tailwinds.



Marriott International, Inc. MAR reported impressive third-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis.



The results were primarily driven by robust leisure demand and solid global booking trends. Also, substantial RevPAR growth in international markets added to the upside. At the end of third-quarter 2023, Marriott's development pipeline totaled 3,200 hotels, with approximately 557,000 rooms.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.