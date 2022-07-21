SeaWorld (SEAS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

SeaWorld (SEAS) closed the most recent trading day at $46.08, moving -0.54% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.99%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the theme park operator had gained 5.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 8.35%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.91%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SeaWorld as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 4, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.60, up 0.63% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $502.34 million, up 14.22% from the prior-year quarter.

SEAS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.44 per share and revenue of $1.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +37.89% and +16.47%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SeaWorld. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SeaWorld is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note SeaWorld's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.44. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.52, so we one might conclude that SeaWorld is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 134, putting it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SEAS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.