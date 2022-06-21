SeaWorld (SEAS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

SeaWorld (SEAS) closed at $43.49 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.23% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.45% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.4%.

Heading into today, shares of the theme park operator had lost 16.74% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 7.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.71% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SeaWorld as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, SeaWorld is projected to report earnings of $1.60 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 0.63%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $502.34 million, up 14.22% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.44 per share and revenue of $1.76 billion. These totals would mark changes of +37.89% and +16.91%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SeaWorld should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SeaWorld currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, SeaWorld is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.92. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.93, which means SeaWorld is trading at a discount to the group.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

