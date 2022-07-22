SeaWorld (SEAS) Stock Moves -0.48%: What You Should Know

SeaWorld (SEAS) closed the most recent trading day at $45.86, moving -0.48% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.93% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the theme park operator had gained 6.3% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 8.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.31% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SeaWorld as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 4, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.59, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $501.92 million, up 14.13% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.36 per share and revenue of $1.75 billion. These totals would mark changes of +35.4% and +16.47%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SeaWorld. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.69% lower. SeaWorld is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Investors should also note SeaWorld's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.56. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.14.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SEAS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

