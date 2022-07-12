SeaWorld (SEAS) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know

SeaWorld (SEAS) closed the most recent trading day at $42.26, moving -0.17% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the theme park operator had lost 7.46% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 6.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 1% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SeaWorld as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.60, up 0.63% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $502.34 million, up 14.22% from the year-ago period.

SEAS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.44 per share and revenue of $1.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +37.89% and +16.91%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SeaWorld should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SeaWorld is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, SeaWorld is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.54. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.5.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.