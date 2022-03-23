SeaWorld (SEAS) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of SeaWorld (SEAS)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 4.5% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $72.52 in the previous session. SeaWorld has gained 9.8% since the start of the year compared to the -12% move for the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector and the -6.7% return for the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on February 24, 2022, SeaWorld reported EPS of $0.92 versus consensus estimate of $0.33 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 8.83%.

For the current fiscal year, SeaWorld is expected to post earnings of $4.10 per share on $1.71 billion in revenues. This represents a 27.33% change in EPS on a 13.98% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $4.30 per share on $1.78 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 4.96% and 4.07%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

SeaWorld may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

SeaWorld has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 17.4X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 26.3X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 12X versus its peer group's average of 13.7X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, SeaWorld currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if SeaWorld meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though SeaWorld shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does SEAS Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of SEAS have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Target Hospitality Corp. (TH). TH has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of A.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Target Hospitality Corp. beat our consensus estimate by 250%, and for the current fiscal year, TH is expected to post earnings of $0.09 per share on revenue of $332.13 million.

Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. have gained 78.5% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 58.71X and a P/CF of 7.88X.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is in the top 45% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for SEAS and TH, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.