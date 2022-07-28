SeaWorld (SEAS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

SeaWorld (SEAS) closed at $45.82 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.17% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the theme park operator had gained 1.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 4.05%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.2%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SeaWorld as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 4, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.59, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $501.92 million, up 14.13% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.36 per share and revenue of $1.75 billion, which would represent changes of +35.4% and +16.47%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SeaWorld. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.69% lower. SeaWorld is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, SeaWorld currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.38. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.34, so we one might conclude that SeaWorld is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.