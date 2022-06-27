SeaWorld (SEAS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

SeaWorld (SEAS) closed at $46.36 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.17% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the theme park operator had lost 15.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 0.5%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.62%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SeaWorld as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect SeaWorld to post earnings of $1.60 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $502.34 million, up 14.22% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.44 per share and revenue of $1.76 billion. These totals would mark changes of +37.89% and +16.91%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SeaWorld. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SeaWorld is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note SeaWorld's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.57. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.95, which means SeaWorld is trading at a discount to the group.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

