SeaWorld says offer to buy Cedar Fair rejected

Feb 15 (Reuters) - SeaWorld Entertainment Inc SEAS.N said on Tuesday its offer to acquire amusement park operator Cedar Fair LP FUN.N has been rejected and that it does not see a path to a transaction.

Cedar Fair did not respond to a request for comment.

Reuters reported earlier this month that SeaWorld, a Florida-based theme park and entertainment company, had offered to buy Cedar Fair for $3.4 billion in cash, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Cedar Fair had a market value of $3.5 billion, as of Tuesday's close.

Sandusky, Ohio-based Cedar Fair had rejected a takeover offer of $4 billion, or about $70 per share, from larger peer Six Flags Entertainment Corp SIX.N in 2019. (https://reut.rs/3HmbhUX)

