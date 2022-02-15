US Markets
SEAS

SeaWorld says offer to buy Cedar Fair rejected

Contributor
Anirudh Saligrama Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc said on Tuesday its offer to acquire amusement park operator Cedar Fair LP has been rejected.

Feb 15 (Reuters) - SeaWorld Entertainment Inc SEAS.N said on Tuesday its offer to acquire amusement park operator Cedar Fair LP FUN.N has been rejected.

SeaWorld does not see a path to a transaction, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru)

((Anirudh.Saligrama@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SEAS FUN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular