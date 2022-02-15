SeaWorld says offer to buy Cedar Fair rejected

Feb 15 (Reuters) - SeaWorld Entertainment Inc SEAS.N said on Tuesday its offer to acquire amusement park operator Cedar Fair LP FUN.N has been rejected.

SeaWorld does not see a path to a transaction, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru)

((Anirudh.Saligrama@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.