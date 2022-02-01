SeaWorld eyes $3.4 bln Cedar Fair takeover - Bloomberg News

Adds details on deal, shares

Feb 1 (Reuters) - SeaWorld Entertainment Inc SEAS.N has offered to purchase theme park owner Cedar Fair LP FUN.N for $3.4 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday citing sources familiar with the matter.

Orlando, Florida-based SeaWorld has made a bid of around $60 per share in cash for Cedar Fair, the report said, adding the companies are working with advisors on the proposal.

Shares of Cedar Fair rose as much as 12.5% before being halted, while SeaWorld shares moved marginally lower.

SeaWorld did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Cedar Fair declined to comment.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

