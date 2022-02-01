US Markets
SeaWorld eyes $3.4 bln Cedar Fair takeover - Bloomberg News

Deborah Sophia Reuters
Feb 1 (Reuters) - SeaWorld Entertainment Inc SEAS.N has offered to purchase theme park owner Cedar Fair LP FUN.N for $3.4 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday citing sources familiar with the matter.

SeaWorld did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Cedar Fair declined to comment.

