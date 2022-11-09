SeaWorld Entertainment Slips As Q3 Results Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS) shares are declining more than 5 percent on Wednesday morning trade after third-quarter earnings and revenue missed estimates.

The theme park and entertainment company reported third-quarter earnings of $134.6 million or $1.99 per share compared to $102.1 million or $1.28 per share last year. On average, 7 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $2.13 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

Quarterly revenues were $565.2 million, up from $521.2 million a year ago. Analysts were looking for $606.16 million.

Currently, shares are at $53.58, down 5.39 percent from the previous close of $56.64 on a volume of 520,743.

