SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (Symbol: SEAS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.87, changing hands as high as $52.29 per share. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SEAS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SEAS's low point in its 52 week range is $40.865 per share, with $68.195 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.16.
