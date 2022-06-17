Markets
SeaWorld Entertainment Says Michelle Adams To Be New CFO

(RTTNews) - SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS), a theme park and entertainment firm, said on Friday that Michelle Adams will take over as Chief Financial Officer with effect from June 17.

Adams replaces Elizabeth Castro Gulacsy, who had earlier announced her intention to retire.

Adams has served as the CFO of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Prior to joining The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Adams was the Partner-in-charge of the Hospitality and Gaming Industry Group at RubinBrown LLP and a Manager at Deloitte & Touche LLP.

