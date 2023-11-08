SeaWorld Entertainment Q3 Results Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Theme park and entertainment company SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS) reported Wednesday that net income for the third quarter decreased to $123.56 million or $1.92 per share from $134.56 million or $1.99 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.

Revenues for the quarter decreased 3 percent to $548.25 million from $565.21 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts were looking for $557.85 million.

