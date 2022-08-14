SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) shareholders have earned a 32% CAGR over the last five years

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. For example, the SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) share price is up a whopping 303% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. And in the last month, the share price has gained 34%. But this could be related to good market conditions -- stocks in its market are up 14% in the last month.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the five years of share price growth, SeaWorld Entertainment moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here. Since the company was unprofitable five years ago, but not three years ago, it's worth taking a look at the returns in the last three years, too. Indeed, the SeaWorld Entertainment share price has gained 71% in three years. During the same period, EPS grew by 52% each year. This EPS growth is higher than the 20% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. So you might conclude the market is a little more cautious about the stock, these days.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:SEAS Earnings Per Share Growth August 14th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on SeaWorld Entertainment's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that SeaWorld Entertainment shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 2.4% over the last year. However, that falls short of the 32% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 4 warning signs we've spotted with SeaWorld Entertainment .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

