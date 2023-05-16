SeaWorld Entertainment Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SEAS

In trading on Tuesday, shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (Symbol: SEAS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $55.90, changing hands as low as $55.58 per share. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. shares are currently trading down about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SEAS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SEAS's low point in its 52 week range is $40.01 per share, with $68.195 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.24.

