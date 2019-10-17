SeaWorld Entertainment Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SEAS

In trading on Thursday, shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (Symbol: SEAS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.75, changing hands as high as $27.93 per share. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SEAS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SEAS's low point in its 52 week range is $21.3625 per share, with $34.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.72.

