Seattle Genetics Reports Positive Results From HER2CLIMB Trial Of TUKYSA

(RTTNews) - Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) reported positive results from exploratory analyses of intracranial efficacy, including survival, in patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer who had stable or active brain metastases in the HER2CLIMB pivotal trial of TUKYSA. TUKYSA in combination with trastuzumab and capecitabine was approved by the FDA in April for adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

"These additional analyses, together with the primary analysis of HER2CLIMB, show TUKYSA is active for patients with and without disease that has spread to the brain," said Roger Dansey, Chief Medical Officer of Seattle Genetics.

