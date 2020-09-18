Seattle Genetics' Padcev Study Aids Urothelial Cancer Survival

Seattle Genetics, Inc. SGEN along with Japanese partner Astellas Pharma, Inc announced positive overall survival data from the global phase III EV-301 study, which is evaluating their antibody-drug conjugate Padcev (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) for treating locally advanced/metastatic urothelial cancer or bladder cancer in adult patients who were previously treated with platinum-based chemotherapy and a PD-1/L1 inhibitor.

Notably, in December 2019, the FDA granted accelerated approval to Padcev for the treatment of patients with advanced/metastatic urothelial cancer, who had earlier received treatment with both a checkpoint inhibitor (PD-1/PD-L1) and platinum-based chemotherapy. This nod was on the basis of objective response rate (ORR) data from the single-arm phase II EV-201 study.

Notably, EV-301 is a confirmatory study to get the accelerated approval converted to a regular nod in the United States.

Data from the EV-301 study showed that treatment with Padcev significantly improved the overall survival (OS) rate with a 30% reduction in death risk compared to chemotherapy. Moreover, Padcev substantially bettered progression-free survival (PFS), which was the secondary endpoint with 39% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death.

Per the press release, results from the EV-301 study were reviewed by an independent Data Monitoring Committee following a planned interim analysis and the same was stopped prematurely owing to positive results.

Shares of Seattle Genetics have rallied 53.7% so far this year compared with the industry’s increase of 2.7%.



Padcev is Seattle Genetics’ second drug to have been approved by the FDA. The drug generated sales worth $91.6 million in the first six months of 2020. Several studies on Padcev are currently ongoing.

The phase Ib/II EV-103 study is evaluating Padcev in combination with Merck’s MRK PD-1/L1 inhibitor Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for addressing patients with unresectable locally advanced/metastatic urothelial cancer who are unable to receive cisplatin-based chemotherapy in the first-line setting. The expansion is being conducted under a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement among Seattle Genetics, Astellas and Merck.

Padcev is also being evaluated as a monotherapy in the phase II EV-202 study for treating a range of solid tumors. A potential label expansion of the drug will boost its sales in the future quarters.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Seattle Genetics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector include Emergent BioSolutions Inc. EBS and Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company HZNP, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Emergent’s earnings estimates have been revised 55.5% and 37.3% upward for 2020 and 2021 each over the past 60 days. The stock has skyrocketed 93.1% year to date.

Horizon’s earnings estimates have been revised 56.3% and 55.1% upward for 2020 and 2021, respectively, over the past 60 days. The stock has soared 92.5% year to date.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.