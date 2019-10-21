Markets
SGEN

Seattle Genetics Announces Positive Topline Results From HER2CLIMB Trial

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) said the double-blind HER2CLIMB trial evaluating tucatinib in combination with trastuzumab and capecitabine to trastuzumab and capecitabine alone in patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer met the primary endpoint of progression-free survival. The trial also met the two key secondary endpoints at interim analysis. Tucatinib in combination with trastuzumab and capecitabine was generally well tolerated with a manageable safety profile.

Roger Dansey, Chief Medical Officer at Seattle Genetics, said: "Based on these findings, we plan to unblind the trial and offer tucatinib to patients on the control arm. We also plan to submit a New Drug Application to the FDA in the first quarter of 2020, with the goal of bringing a much-needed new medicine to patients."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SGEN

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular