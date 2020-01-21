Seattle Genetics Achieves Milestone On EU Approval Of Roche's Polivy

(RTTNews) - Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) said that it will receive a milestone payment from Roche triggered by European Commission conditional marketing authorisation for Polivy.

Polivy is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that utilizes Seattle Genetics' technology. It was developed and is commercialized by Roche/Genentech.

Polivy was approved in combination with bendamustine plus MabThera for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), who are not candidates for a haematopoietic stem cell transplant.

Polivy was granted PRIME designation by the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of people with R/R DLBCL in 2017.

