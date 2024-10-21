News & Insights

Seatrium Wins S$100M Contracts for Vessel Upgrades

October 21, 2024

Seatrium Limited (SG:5E2) has released an update.

Seatrium Limited has secured contracts worth S$100 million for repairs and upgrades, including carbon capture retrofits and mega yacht refurbishments, solidifying its market position. The projects, expected to complete by early 2025, highlight Seatrium’s commitment to maritime decarbonisation and Singapore’s status as a key hub for vessel upgrades. This move demonstrates Seatrium’s expertise in managing complex projects and its dedication to sustainable maritime solutions.

