Seatrium (SMBMF) Price Target Increased by 28.06% to 0.14

August 02, 2023 — 06:26 pm EDT

The average one-year price target for Seatrium (OTC:SMBMF) has been revised to 0.14 / share. This is an increase of 28.06% from the prior estimate of 0.11 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.08 to a high of 0.17 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.49% from the latest reported closing price of 0.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 191 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seatrium. This is an increase of 108 owner(s) or 130.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMBMF is 0.04%, a decrease of 32.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 150.18% to 3,151,791K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMBMF / Seatrium Limited Shares Held by Institutions

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 551,499K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 203,510K shares, representing an increase of 63.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMBMF by 133.12% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 320,776K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 116,239K shares, representing an increase of 63.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMBMF by 122.39% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 241,730K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89,832K shares, representing an increase of 62.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMBMF by 125.82% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 146,733K shares.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 121,263K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69,994K shares, representing an increase of 42.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMBMF by 61.73% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

