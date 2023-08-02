Seatrium (SMBMF) Price Target Increased by 28.06% to 0.14

The average one-year price target for Seatrium (OTC:SMBMF) has been revised to 0.14 / share. This is an increase of 28.06% from the prior estimate of 0.11 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.08 to a high of 0.17 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.49% from the latest reported closing price of 0.11 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 191 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seatrium. This is an increase of 108 owner(s) or 130.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMBMF is 0.04%, a decrease of 32.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 150.18% to 3,151,791K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 551,499K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 203,510K shares, representing an increase of 63.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMBMF by 133.12% over the last quarter.
VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 320,776K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 116,239K shares, representing an increase of 63.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMBMF by 122.39% over the last quarter.
IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 241,730K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89,832K shares, representing an increase of 62.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMBMF by 125.82% over the last quarter.
EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 146,733K shares.
FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 121,263K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69,994K shares, representing an increase of 42.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMBMF by 61.73% over the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FORM OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPT STATEMENT OF TERMS AND CONDITIONS WITH RESPECT TO AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES COMMON STOCK OF SEATRIUM LIMITED (THE “COMPANY”) (INCORPORATED UNDER THE LAWS OF SINGAPORE)
- AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPT
- Rule 466 Certification
- Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas American Depositary Receipt American Depositary Shares representing Ordinary Shares of Sembcorp Marine Limited (Incorporated under the laws of Singapore)
- Certification under Rule 466
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.