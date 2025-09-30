Seatrium (SMBMF) Price Target Increased by 12.44% to 2.15

The average one-year price target for Seatrium (OTCPK:SMBMF) has been revised to $2.15 / share. This is an increase of 12.44% from the prior estimate of $1.91 dated July 17, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.96 to a high of $2.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 59.00% from the latest reported closing price of $1.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seatrium. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 17.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMBMF is 0.10%, an increase of 13.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.99% to 187,834K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIJX - T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Discovery Stock Fund holds 40,114K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,898K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,844K shares , representing an increase of 3.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMBMF by 14.04% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 18,691K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,948K shares , representing an increase of 3.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMBMF by 6.85% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 15,186K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,008K shares , representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMBMF by 13.17% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 10,173K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,836K shares , representing an increase of 13.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMBMF by 17.98% over the last quarter.

