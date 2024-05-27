Seatrium Limited’s 61st AGM Embraces Hybrid Format

Seatrium Limited (SG:5E2) has released an update.

Seatrium Limited, a Singapore-incorporated company, successfully conducted its 61st Annual General Meeting (AGM) with both in-person and virtual attendees, demonstrating its adaptation to modern meeting technologies. The AGM featured a full board of directors, management, auditors from KPMG LLP, legal advisors, and was overseen by a polling agent and a scrutineer, ensuring transparency and due process during proceedings.

For further insights into SG:5E2 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.