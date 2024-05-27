News & Insights

Seatrium Limited’s 61st AGM Embraces Hybrid Format

May 27, 2024

Seatrium Limited (SG:5E2) has released an update.

Seatrium Limited, a Singapore-incorporated company, successfully conducted its 61st Annual General Meeting (AGM) with both in-person and virtual attendees, demonstrating its adaptation to modern meeting technologies. The AGM featured a full board of directors, management, auditors from KPMG LLP, legal advisors, and was overseen by a polling agent and a scrutineer, ensuring transparency and due process during proceedings.

