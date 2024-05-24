News & Insights

Seatrium Limited Wins Major FPSO Contract with Petrobras

May 24, 2024 — 08:18 pm EDT

Seatrium Limited (SG:5E2) has released an update.

Seatrium Limited has landed a lucrative S$11 billion deal with Petrobras to build two high-capacity FPSO platforms, P-84 and P-85, equipped with cutting-edge technologies aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 30%. These platforms will be significant for the operations in the Atapu and Sépia fields in Brazil’s Santos Basin, enhancing production and showcasing Seatrium’s dedication to sustainable energy solutions. The construction of the platforms is set to begin in 2025 and will be a global endeavor, involving facilities in Brazil, China, and Singapore.

