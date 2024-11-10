News & Insights

Stocks

Seatrium Limited Reports Strong 2024 Performance

November 10, 2024 — 07:12 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Seatrium Limited (SG:5E2) has released an update.

Seatrium Limited announced a robust operational performance for the third quarter and first nine months of 2024, boasting a net order book of S$24.4 billion with deliveries scheduled up to 2031. The company has successfully delivered three major projects, including a jackup rig and a floating production unit, and completed 192 repair and upgrade projects. Additionally, Seatrium secured S$100 million in new contracts and is advancing engineering work for a heavy lift vessel project in Japan.

For further insights into SG:5E2 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SMBMF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.