Seatrium Limited Faces Legal Challenges Over Rig Contract

Seatrium Limited (SG:5E2) has released an update.
Seatrium Limited is navigating a complex litigation involving a rig contract dispute that led to a recent Singapore Court decision against its request for a final injunction. Despite the setback, Seatrium plans to appeal and assures investors that it has provisioned for potential financial impacts, indicating no expected adverse effects on its earnings per share or net tangible assets. Investors are advised to remain cautious and informed as the legal proceedings unfold.
