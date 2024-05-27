News & Insights

Seatrium Limited Boasts Robust Q1 Performance

May 27, 2024 — 08:18 pm EDT

Seatrium Limited (SG:5E2) has released an update.

Seatrium Limited announced a strong start to 2024 with the successful delivery of the Brassavola LNG Bunker Vessel and the completion of 67 repair and upgrade projects. The company’s net order book has reached S$25.8 billion thanks to significant new contracts, including projects for Petrobras and Shell, and has established a S$100 million share buyback program. Additionally, Seatrium has secured a substantial Green Revolving Loan Facility, contributing to its strategic growth in offshore renewables.

