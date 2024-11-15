Seatrium Completes Early Delivery of Fifth Rig for Borr

Seatrium Limited (SG:5E2) has released an update.

Seatrium Limited has successfully delivered its fifth jackup rig, ‘Var,’ to Borr Drilling, completing the series ahead of schedule. This early delivery underlines Seatrium’s ability to execute large-scale projects efficiently and safely. The KFELS Super B Class rig is capable of operating in various conditions, making it an attractive option for a range of oil and energy companies.

