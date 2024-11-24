News & Insights

Stocks

Seatrium and Cochin Shipyard Join Forces for Indian Market

November 24, 2024 — 07:12 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Seatrium Limited (SG:5E2) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Seatrium Limited has partnered with Cochin Shipyard to design and supply equipment for jack-up rigs tailored for the Indian offshore drilling market. This collaboration leverages the shipyard’s construction expertise and Seatrium’s technical know-how, marking a significant advancement in India’s offshore energy sector. The partnership aims to deliver innovative and efficient solutions for Mobile Offshore Drilling Units.

For further insights into SG:5E2 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SMBMF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.