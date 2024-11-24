Seatrium and Cochin Shipyard Join Forces for Indian Market

Seatrium Limited (SG:5E2) has released an update.

Seatrium Limited has partnered with Cochin Shipyard to design and supply equipment for jack-up rigs tailored for the Indian offshore drilling market. This collaboration leverages the shipyard’s construction expertise and Seatrium’s technical know-how, marking a significant advancement in India’s offshore energy sector. The partnership aims to deliver innovative and efficient solutions for Mobile Offshore Drilling Units.

